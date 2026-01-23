Assam Cong files police complaint over attempt to ‘tamper’ with voters’ list

Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) An Assam Congress functionary on Friday filed a police complaint against local BJP leaders and government officials involved in electoral roll revision in Boko-Chhaygaon Assembly constituency over alleged attempted deletion and inclusion of voters’ names unauthorisedly.

Boko Block Congress Committee president Tuleswar Rabha, in the complaint filed at Boko Police Station, claimed that the BJP leaders, along with a couple of local persons and office staff, were tampering with the electoral roll on Thursday.

He maintained that they entered the election branch of Boko co-district commissioner’s office after dusk and were found accessing the electoral roll revision portal using government password for deletion and inclusion of names using Form 7 data.

By using Form 7, one can request for deletion of one's own name for any of three reasons – permanently shifted, already enrolled or not an Indian citizen.

Similarly, any voter of that constituency can apply for deletion of names of others on the basis of any of five reasons – death, underage, absent/ permanently shifted, already enrolled, or not an Indian citizen. Hearing is conducted by the authorities on the basis of Form 7 applications before deletion of names.

Rabha said these alleged clandestine activities were detected by journalists and local people around 8.30 pm, who confronted them.

The Congress leader demanded an impartial enquiry into the matter and stringent action against those involved.

He named Zila Parishad member and South Kamrup District BJP general secretary Prahlad Biswas, South Kamrup District BJP secretary Mrinmoy Boro, South Kamrup District BJP ST Morcha secretary Buddheshwar Rabha, and two employees of a local gas agency in the complaint, besides unnamed election officials. PTI SSG NN