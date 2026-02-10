Assam Cong holds statewide protests against CM over 'land grabbing'

Guwahati, Feb 10 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Tuesday staged protests across the state against the alleged grabbing of over 3,900 acres of land by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.

All district Congress committees in the state organised the protest programme in respective district headquarters.

"Our demand is very simple. The CM must come clean about accumulating so much assets. He claims that it was collected through legal means. If so, then let him tell it to the people of Assam," APCC Media and Communications Department Chairman Bedabrata Bora said.

He said the protests against Sarma will continue in the coming days until he explains the source of acquiring such a huge parcel of land.

"Did he grab the land using official power? How much more property has the CM cornered in Assam? We need all the accounts of this unnatural wealth," Bora said.

Earlier in the day, Sarma termed the allegations made by Congress leaders as "malicious", and said he has filed a Rs 500-crore defamation case against them.

On February 4, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi had said the party carried out an investigation and it yielded startling revelations.

He had claimed that the CM and his family “occupied almost 12,000 (over 3,960 acres) of land across Assam”. PTI TR RBT