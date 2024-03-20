Assam: Cong in talks with CPI(M) for consensus on Barpeta seat

Guwahati, Mar 20 (PTI) The Congress in Assam on Wednesday said it is holding discussions with its ally, the CPI(M), to reach a consensus candidate in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, where both parties have named their nominees.

Addressing a press conference, Jitendra Singh, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), emphasised the unity of all members of the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), which comprises 16 parties aligned with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in their collective opposition against the BJP.

Singh highlighted the importance of the CPI(M) as a valuable national ally and acknowledged the existing issue concerning the Barpeta seat. He expressed optimism about resolving the matter through discussions.

"CPI(M) is our valuable ally nationally. There is an issue regarding the Barpeta seat. At present, we are talking to them and we hope a solution will emerge soon," he added.

Both parties share the common goal of safeguarding the interests of Assam and its people, Singh said.

Regarding concerns raised by other UOFA allies such as TMC and AAP which have nominated candidates in constituencies where Congress has also fielded candidates, Singh mentioned ongoing discussions to prevent the division of anti-BJP votes.

Commenting on the situation, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said, "Till the last day of nomination, anything can happen." On Sunday, 77 notable personalities from various fields in Assam had urged the Congress to reconsider its decision to contest from Barpeta and instead support the CPI(M) nominee for the upcoming election.

The linguistically and religiously sensitive Barpeta constituency is presently represented by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque, who has been denied a ticket this time.

Congress has nominated Deep Bayan, its state Seva Dal chief, while the CPI(M) has chosen Manoranjan Talukdar, its sole MLA in the state assembly, for the seat.

Trinamool Congress, another UOFA ally, has also decided to contest in Barpeta and has nominated Abul Kalam Azad.

From the ruling front, BJP's alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has nominated Phani Bhusan Choudhury, a senior leader and former minister, who is currently the sitting Bongaigaon MLA, to contest from Barpeta for the general elections.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress has announced candidates for 12 seats. It has offered the Dibrugarh seat to its alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), while no decision has been made yet regarding the Lakhimpur constituency.

From the ruling NDA, the BJP has named 11 candidates, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has nominated two, and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has declared one candidate. PTI TR TR MNB