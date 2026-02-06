Assam Cong issues show-cause notice to joint secy for remarks against ex-prez Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) The Assam Congress has served a show-cause notice on its joint secretary Panjak Saikia for purportedly making "inappropriate remarks" in the media about former state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The party's Assam unit general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi, in the notice issued on Thursday, asked Saikia to furnish his response within 24 hours.

"It has come to the notice of Hon'ble President Assam PCC Shri Gaurav Gogoi that you made inappropriate comments in the media on matters related to former PCC President and Chairman Campaign Committee Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah," the notice, shared with the media on Friday, said.

"As directed, you are hereby served Show Cause Notice as to why appropriate disciplinary action should not be initiated against you for the above-mentioned violation of party discipline and you are asked to explain within 24 hours," he added in the notice. PTI SSG SSG ACD