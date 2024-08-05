Assam Cong MLA’s son held in oil theft case

Nagaon (Assam), Aug 5 (PTI) The son of a Congress MLA was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district on the allegation of involvement with an oil theft racket, a police officer said on Monday.

The accused, Rezaul Huda Faraji, was arrested on Sunday night after he surrendered before the police, the officer added.

Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupjyoti Dutta said an oil theft racket was recently busted in the district and five people were arrested with cash, vehicles and several other items seized from them.

He said during the investigation, a financial link between the racketeers and Rezaul was unearthed, which led the police to launch a search operation to nab the MLA’s son.

After being on the run for the last few days, Rezaul, son of Congress legislator Nurul Huda, surrendered before Kaliabor police on Sunday night.

“After initial interrogation, Rezaul was taken into custody,” Dutta said.

The police officer said the gram pradhan of Khalihanari village of Nagaon has also been arrested in connection with the same case on Sunday, taking the number of arrests to seven. PTI COR SSG SSG NN