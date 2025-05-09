Assam Congress calls for decisive action against terrorism at Jai Hind Yatra

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) The Assam Congress took out 'Jai Hind Yatra' on Friday, as a mark of support and solidarity with the country's armed forces in the ongoing military conflict with Pakistan.

State party chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, women wing's president Mira Borthakur Goswami, several MLAs and office-bearers participated in the programme at the Rajiv Bhavan here.

Many of Congress leaders and members, including Borah, dressed in green t-shirts, waived the Tricolour as a band played patriotic tunes.

"As Indians, our country comes first. We stand with our government and our armed forces in this crucial time. Our respect and salute to the bravery of our armed personnel," Borah said.

He added that India's strong stance against terrorism has caught global attention and it was time for the country to give a decisive blow to those sponsoring such violence.

"We have lost so many to terrorism. We must deal a death blow to terrorism and its supporters this time," the state party president added.

The Jai Hind Yatra is being organised by the Congress across the country as a sign of solidarity with the armed forces.