Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi escapes unhurt in road mishap

Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday escaped unhurt after his vehicle met with an accident here, officials said.

Gogoi said he was travelling in the town when his driver suddenly fell ill and lost control of the vehicle, which swerved and came to a halt by the roadside.

''The driver received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable and out of danger'', the Congress leader said.

Gogoi said he was unhurt and there ''was no cause for concern''.

''I thank all who expressed their concern over the incident but thankfully I am safe and there is no cause for worry'', he added. PTI DG DG MNB