Assam: Congress issues show-cause notice to MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal

Guwahati, Apr 28 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Assam on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal for his alleged anti-party activities.

State Congress's chairman of the media department Bedabrat Bora said the party received numerous complaints from its block and other units of Goalpara district against Mandal recently.

Mandal, the MLA of Goalpara West constituency, has been given time till Monday to reply to the notice, he said.

"If he fails to reply within the stipulated time, then the party will take necessary action as per rule," he added.

Mandal has been claiming that the party's Dhubri candidate Rakibul Hussain is neglecting him during the campaign.

Voting in Dhubri will take place in the third phase on May 7. PTI TR TR SOM