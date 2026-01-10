Assam Congress joins 'Save MGNREGA Movement'

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Assam on Saturday joined the 'Save MGNREGA Movement', launched by the party across the country, to protest the replacement of the UPA-era rural job guarantee law with VB-G RAM G As a part of the protest, senior Congress leaders held press conferences in various district headquarters to expose the alleged anti-labour policies of the BJP government, a release by the party stated.

Press conferences were held at district headquarters such as Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideu, Hailakandi, Darrang, Baksa and others.

Congress leaders claimed that through this new law, the BJP government was more focused on turning workers into beneficiaries rather than empowering them to become self-reliant, the release said.

The leaders also pointed out that by removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the MGNREGA Act, the BJP government is attempting to "kill the Father of the Nation for the second time", after Nathuram Godse, according to the release.

It was also announced that the party will continue its protest across the country until the VB-G RAM G Act is withdrawn and the MGNREGA Act is reinstated. PTI DG DG MNB