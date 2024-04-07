Assam Congress launches distribution of its 'guarantee card'

Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI) The Assam unit of the Congress on Sunday launched house-to-house distribution of its 'guarantee card' from Guwahati.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh launched the programme as several leaders and workers of the party visited houses in the Panjabari area of the city to distribute the cards.

Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, the party's candidate in the Guwahati seat Mira Barthakur Goswami, Congress spokesperson Mahima Singh and several MLAs were also present on the occasion.

The 'Congress Guarantee Card' speaks of the promises made by the party in its manifesto.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had launched the initiative in New Delhi on April 3. PTI SSG SOM