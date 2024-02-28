Assam: Congress leader Rana Goswami resigns, likely to join BJP

Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday, and headed to New Delhi where he is likely to join BJP.

Goswami, who resigned as the working president of the state Congress recently, is the former MLA of Jorhat.

Soon after sending the resignation letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, he went to New Delhi where he is likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda and join the party.

Asked about the speculations of Goswami switching sides, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he had no information about it, but "he is a powerful leader of the Congress and if he joins the BJP, I will welcome it".

Earlier this month, Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha resigned as state Congress working president and along with another party legislator, Basanta Das, expressed support for the BJP-led government's "development agenda". PTI DG SOM