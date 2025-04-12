Assam Congress leader Reetam Singh rearrested by police after bail

Morigaon (Assam), Apr 12 (PTI) Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh was rearrested by Morigaon Police on Saturday as he was being released from judicial custody after a court granted him bail in a case.

This was the third time in less than a month that he was arrested by Assam Police.

Police refused to divulge the details of the latest case, over which he was arrested, stating that the "matter was under investigation".

Singh was taken into custody by Morigaon Police earlier this month from Lakhimpur after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail in a case registered in Lakhimpur district.

The case in Morigaon police station was filed by a local BJP leader, alleging violation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Congress spokesperson.

The Morigaon chief judicial magistrate on Friday granted bail to Singh in the case, but as he was getting out of jail after completing necessary formalities on Saturday, he was rearrested in a case filed with Jagiroad police station.

Police refused to divulge details of the Jagiroad case, stating that the "matter was under investigation".

Singh's father and Congress supporters gathered in front of Jagiroad police station and tried to prevent a police convoy from taking him inside the premises. His father tried to lay down before the vehicles but police personnel physically removed him from the road.

Singh was first arrested from his Guwahati residence by Lakhimpur Police on March 15 for a social media post enquiring about the status of cases registered against three senior BJP leaders, including two serving MLAs -- one of whom is a former state party chief.

The wife of Lakhimpur BJP MLA Manab Deka, who was among those named by Singh, had filed the initial complaint for a post on X, a senior police officer had said.

During the arrest of the Congress leader, high drama unfolded at the Guwahati apartment of the accused, with Singh initially claiming that no warrant or notice was served on him.

As he resisted his arrest, he was forcibly taken away. Several policemen pushed him inside an SUV amid the presence of many Congress leaders including the Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD