Assam: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain alleges police inaction to stop attack on him

Nagaon (Assam), Feb 21 (PTI) Congress MP Rakibul Hussain on Friday filed a police complaint, naming 22 persons, in connection with the attack on him, and alleged that the local SP was standing nearby but did nothing to stop it.

This was the second FIR registered by Nagaon Police after the first one at Rupahihat based on the complaint by Hussain's PSO following the attack on Thursday.

A senior police official said the complaint by Hussain was registered at the Nagaon Sadar police station.

"In my FIR, I have named 22 persons. The attackers were dreaded criminals and were in jail earlier. After coming out, they are now working as BJP's hired criminals," Hussain alleged.

He also alleged that when he was being attacked, Nagaon SP Swapnanil Deka was nearby but he did not come to his rescue.

"The SP and Rupahihat officer-in-charge were directly involved in the attack. Though I have filed the FIR, I don't have much hope," he said.

The SP did not respond to questions regarding the allegations levelled against him by the MP.

However, he told PTI that 10 suspected attackers have been identified and a search operation is on to nab them.

"A detailed investigation into the incident is underway to unearth the cause behind the attack on the MP," he added.

Hussain, the MP from Dhubri constituency, his son Tanzil and his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) were attacked by masked miscreants amid 'go back' slogans in the Rupahihat area of the district. Though the MP was allegedly hit by a cricket bat, he escaped unhurt. His son also did not suffer any injury. However, his two PSOs sustained minor injuries.

During the day, Congress workers protested near Swaheed Bhawan in Nagaon town. Later, they went to the District Commissioner's Office to submit a memorandum.

The protestors also demonstrated outside the SP office, demanding the arrest of those involved.

Congress workers also held similar protests in different districts. Effigies of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were burnt, scuffles took place between police and the agitators, roads were blocked and sit-in demonstrations took place at several places.

The state Congress submitted two memoranda to the governor and DGP, demanding immediate action against the SP and Rupahihat OC for their role in "allowing" the attack.

The administration, meanwhile, beefed up security in Nagaon town in view of the situation.

The CM said the police would take action as per the law.

He told the assembly on Thursday that the security of the parliamentarian will be beefed up while he is in the district, particularly in Samaguri and Rupahihat.

The opposition parties slammed the state government, stating that the incident was a "murder of democracy". PTI TR TR SOM