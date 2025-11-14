Assam Congress MP's son fined for misusing flasher light on vehicle in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi

Umling (Meghalaya), Nov 14 (PTI) Police in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district fined Tanzil Hussain, son of Assam Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, for misusing flasher light on his vehicle, an official said on Friday.

Police said the vehicle registered in the name of Tanzil Hussain was stopped during a routine checking drive at Umling on Thursday night.

Officers spotted flasher light fixed on the car, prompting a detailed inspection.

Upon verification, police found that the flasher light was being used without any authorisation, in violation of government protocol.

The flasher light was dismantled and an on-the-spot fine was imposed, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) VS Rathore, who led the operation, said misuse of official symbols would not be tolerated.

"Is the MP sitting inside the vehicle? If the MP is there, it's a different case, but he is not. You are misusing the privilege. Has the entire family of the MP become MPs now?" Rathore remarked as officers removed the beacon.

The SSP said flasher lights are strictly meant for the officeholder and cannot be used by family members or associates.

Officials added that the action formed part of an ongoing crackdown on unauthorised use of flasher lights on vehicles in Meghalaya. PTI JOP RG