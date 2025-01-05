Assam Congress plans massive statewide reorganisation for 2026 assembly polls

Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday said he will carry out a statewide reshuffle of all office-bearers of the party in February, with an eye on the assembly elections next year.

In an interview with PTI, he said around 90 per cent of the office-bearers will be changed after assessing their capability, loyalty and performance in the last three-and-half years.

"I'll carry out a statewide reshuffle in February to strengthen the party, keeping an eye on the next year's assembly elections," Borah said.

He also spoke about the forthcoming panchayat election in the state and the party's preparedness for it.

"No alliance will take place at state level, but district units have been authorised to take a decision on the alliance with like-minded opposition parties," Borah said.

The Congress state chief also mentioned the party's preparation for the assembly elections in Assam in 2026 and elaborated various programmes including several 'yatras' planned during the year.

"The party will give indications to possible candidates around 8-9 months before so that they can prepare their constituencies. We will see their winnability and loyalty while asking them to prepare," he added.

Borah also said that the Congress will try to unite all the opposition parties before the 2026 assembly polls in the state to defeat the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance. PTI TR ACD