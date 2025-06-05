Assam Congress seeks CBI probe into illegal mining

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged illegal stone mining in Karbi Anglong district in violation of a Supreme Court order.

Addressing a press conference here, former Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora also alleged that Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang was allowing illegal activities in the district in nexus with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Large-scale illegal stone mining is taking place in the hills of Karbi Anglong in violation of the Supreme Court order. The SC had banned mining in and around Kaziranga National Park, but it is going on unabated," he claimed.

Bora also pointed out that the Assam government has withdrawn the eco-sensitive zone notification from 10-kilometre radius of 10 wildlife sanctuaries, of which eight are in Karbi Anglong.

"Tuliram Ronghang is doing all these illegal activities in nexus with the CM. This is why we are demanding a CBI investigation into all these activities," he added. PTI TR TR ACD