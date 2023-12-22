Assam Congress stages protest against suspension of MPs

Guwahati, Dec 22 (PTI) The Congress on Friday staged a protest at its state headquarters here against the suspension of MPs, with Assam unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah asserting that the agitations will continue till the suspension orders are revoked.

Advertisment

Several leaders and workers of the party, including Borah, participated in the sit-in protest as part of a nationwide similar protest carried out by the grand old party.

They raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government, alleging that the saffron party was acting in an undemocratic manner and was trying to stifle the voice of the opposition.

"It was with a pass granted by a BJP MP that the two persons who hurled smoke canisters inside the Parliament had entered. The opposition MPs only sought a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on how the incident could take place and what measures are being taken to ensure no such recurrence," Borah said.

Advertisment

"But, just for that, the opposition MPs got suspended. Just because they have the numbers does not mean they can act in such an undemocratic manner to suppress the voice of the opposition and the public," he added.

Borah said the forum of 15 opposition parties in the state will also stage a protest here later in the day.

"We will continue the agitations till the suspensions are revoked," the state Congress chief added.

The protests are against the suspension of 146 members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of parliament. PTI SSG RG