Assam Congress stages protests against minister's 'derogatory' remarks

Guwahati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday staged protests across Assam against an alleged derogatory remark made against the party by state cabinet minister Ashok Singhal.

Members of the opposition party held demonstrations, raising slogans against the BJP leader and demanding an apology from him.

Protests were held across the state, including Guwahati, Darrang, Hojai, Morigaon, Majuli, Barpeta, Golaghat and Biswanath.

Effigies of the minister were also burnt at several places, with Congress workers demanding that Singhal be arrested if he failed to tender an apology.

The party maintained that it has been subjected to vile and baseless attacks by the BJP-led government in Assam.

It accused Singhal of crossing all bounds of decency and democratic discourse by making highly derogatory remarks against the Congress, comparing the party with animals, at a meeting recently. PTI SSG SSG ACD