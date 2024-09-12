Assam: Congress urges governor for judicial probe into trading scams

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) A Congress delegation led by Debabrata Saikia, the leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly, urged Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to initiate a judicial inquiry into multi-crore financial and trading scams in the state.

The delegation also presented a memorandum to the Governor detailing recent online stock trading scams in the state.

''The alarming surge in financial frauds in Assam reflects a broader trend driven by the rise of digital transactions, which has opened new avenues for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerable individuals'', Saikia said.

The delegation emphasised that the Assam Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2000, which outlines procedural due diligence for financial establishments and depositor protection, has been ignored, compromising depositor interests, the Congress leaders pointed out.

Despite efforts by Assam Police and other authorities, the Congress leaders argued that a more rigorous and transparent investigation is necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore public trust.

They have requested the Governor to intervene and initiate a comprehensive judicial probe into the financial scams.

Additionally, the party also demanded an investigation of all the cases by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court, who shall monitor the investigation to be conducted by ED, CBI or other agencies to ensure impartiality and transparency.