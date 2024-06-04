Assam: Congress's Gaurav Gogoi wrests Jorhat from BJP

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday snatched the Jorhat seat in Assam from the ruling BJP by defeating sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi by a margin of 1,44,393 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Gaurav received 7,51,771 votes, while Topon could corner 6,07,378 votes.

There were a total of four candidates in the fray in Jorhat.

Topon was looking to win the election for the second consecutive term, while Gaurav was a two-time sitting MP from Kaliabor constituency, which was rechristened as Kaziranga in delimitation.

Following delimitation, Gaurav, the deputy leader of the Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha, was assigned the mighty task of taking on the BJP in Jorhat, which became a stronghold of the ruling party over the last 10 years.