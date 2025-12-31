Assam: Conviction rate doubles under new criminal laws

Guwahati, Dec 31 (PTI) The conviction rate in Assam has almost doubled since the three new criminal laws were rolled out almost one-and-half years ago, a senior official said on Wednesday.

With mandated use of technology, scientific evidence and videography during the investigation process, the incidents of witnesses turning hostile have come down drastically during the trials, Assam Police Special Director General (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said at a press conference here.

"With more stress on scientific investigation, the conviction rate has gone up substantially. We have witnessed more than 50 per cent conviction rate in the charge sheets filed under the new laws," he added.

The Special DGP said that the present conviction rate of the cases registered under the old laws in Assam stands at around 25 per cent.

"The use of technology is exceptionally high now. For any crime that has a punishment of seven years or more, a visit of forensic experts to the crime scene is a must. This has improved the quality of evidence, resulting in a higher conviction rate," he added.

Gupta emphasised that videography has been made mandatory during search and seizure operations, making it almost impossible for witnesses to turn hostile in the courts, while introducing e-summons under the new provisions.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act (IVA), respectively, from July 1, 2024.

"We have registered around 70,000 FIRs so far under the new laws. Out of those, probes have been completed in almost 95 per cent of the cases, and charge sheets filed accordingly," Gupta said.

Assam has scored 81 per cent against a national average of 57 per cent in implementing the new criminal laws, and was ranked number one in the country, he added.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has organised an exhibition on new criminal laws. It was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The 'Exhibition on Naveen Nyaya Sanhita', which will remain open till January 2, has been curated to create awareness of the new laws among the public.

The presentation showcases the key features, objectives and implementation of the newly enacted legislations. PTI TR TR ACD