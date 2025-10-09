Assam: Cough syrup worth over Rs 2 crore seized, 2 arrested

Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI) The Assam Police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore from Cachar district on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on intelligence reports, the police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and seized 21,600 bottles of cough syrup, Sarma said in a post on X.

''@cacharpolice, acting on credible intel, intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, at Rongpur.... @assampolice's strong steps and clear message-#AssamAgainstDrugs,'' he said.

Necessary legal procedures have been initiated in this regard. PTI DG RBT