Assam: Court awards life sentence to 4 murder convicts

Nagaon (Assam), Nov 19 (PTI) Four persons have been awarded life imprisonment by a local court in Hojai district of Assam for killing a man and injuring his wife 13 years ago.

Hojai District and Session JUdge Satya Nath Sarma on Monday sentenced the four for the crime at Oksekbori village in Kaki Police Station area on November 14, 2011.

As per the complaint, the culprits forcibly entered the victim's residence and brutally killed him and left his wife critically injured over a land-related dispute.

The convicts have also been directed to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 each. PTI TR RBT