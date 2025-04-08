Assam: Court orders FIR against BJP leader's wife over tragedy at illegal coal mine

Haflong, Apr 8 (PTI) A court in Assam's Dima Hasao district directed police to register a case against the wife of a BJP leader over the mining tragedy that killed nine people.

Dima Hasao Chief Judicial Magistrate S Chanda asked the Umrangso police station to register the FIR in connection with the January 6 mining tragedy.

The judge said "a larger conspiracy" was alleged in the police complaint filed in connection with the tragedy.

It noted that the complaint alleged that Kanika Hojai, wife of the Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa, is directly involved in illegal rat-hole mining in the 3-Kilo area, where the tragic incident occurred.

"...the alleged incident prima-facie indicates a cognisable offence. Hence, the OC, Umrangso PS is directed to register a case on the Ejahar dated 10.01.2025 lodged by the present complainant under appropriate provisions of law, duly investigate the matter and submit Final-Form early," the court order dated March 20 said.

At least nine labourers were trapped inside the illegal 3-Kilo Coal Quarry in the Umrangso area on January 6 after a sudden gush of water flooded the site. Partially decomposed bodies of all miners were retrieved after several days. PTI TR COR SOM