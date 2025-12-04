Assam court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing mother

Tezpur, Dec 4 (PTI) A fast-track court in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his mother and chopping the body into 16 pieces three years ago.

The court of additional district and sessions judge, A M Mohammad Mohiuddin, held Madhab Brahma guilty and pronounced the verdict, Additional Public Prosecutor N K Mishra said.

Brahma had killed his mother with a spade in a fit of rage in September 2022, and chopped the body into 16 pieces, police said.

“He attempted to conceal the crime, but the police successfully uncovered all evidence during investigation. Based on it, the fast-track court today awarded the convict life imprisonment,” Mishra said.

Mishra said the prosecution had sought death penalty.