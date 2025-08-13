Assam: Court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing retired govt official

Kokrajhar (Assam), Aug 13 (PTI) A court in Assam's Kokrajhar district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a retired engineer of the state Agriculture Department in 2023.

The court of District and Sessions Judge, Kokrajhar, Nirmali Talukdar on Tuesday sentenced Sambhu Kahar to life imprisonment for murdering Tapan Chakraborty and injuring his wife on November 29, 2023.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict and failure to pay the amount would attract an additional six months in prison.

Kahar had barged into Chakraborty's residence in Bidhanpally area in the heart of Kokrajhar town and attacked him and his wife, Madhumita Chakraborty, a retired headmistress of D N Himatsingka High School, with a sharp weapon.

The couple was seriously injured in the incident. Chakraborty succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Bongaigaon, while his wife recovered following prolonged treatment.

The court found the accused guilty under sections of the IPC.