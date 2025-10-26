Assam court sentences man to life term imprisonment for raping daughter

Nagaon (Assam), Oct 26 (PTI) A POCSO court in Assam's Nagaon district has sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter, a senior official said on Sunday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge of Nagaon POCSO Court, Chitra Rani Saikia, pronounced the judgment on Friday evening.

The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor. Failure to pay the amount would attract an additional six months in prison.

Nagaon ASP (Crime) Jayanta Baruah said the incident took place in Amsoi area in Raha police station earlier this year.

The convict had raped his daughter inside their residence during the absence of his wife, he added.

The crime came to light after around five months, when the mother noticed the physical changes of the girl due to pregnancy.

Accordingly, the survivor's mother lodged an FIR on June 3 and the police filed the chargesheet within 28 days at the Nagaon POCSO court, Baruah said.

"The survivor has given birth to a child," he added.