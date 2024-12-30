Assam: CPI(M)'s state conference to be held from January 5-7

Guwahati, Dec 30 (PTI) The 24th state conference of CPI(M) will be held in Guwahati from January 5-7, during which the opposition party will devise strategies to defeat the ruling BJP in the assembly polls in 2026, a party leader said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI(M) Assam State Secretary Suprakash Talukdar said about 325 delegates representing 10,973 members of the party will attend the three-day programme.

"The conference will review the socio-economic and political situation in Assam in detail. It will determine the course of action for the next three years, including the assembly polls in 2026," he said.

The 24th state conference, which will take place after three years, will also elect new leadership for the party's Assam operations, Talukdar said.

"The CPI(M) state conference will devise strategies and plans to defeat and isolate the BJP. There are many policies of the ruling BJP government at the Center and in the states that have worsened the living conditions of the people," he said.

Talukdar said prices of regular consumer goods, including food items, are continuously rising but the income of the common man has not increased.

Therefore, their real income has decreased due to continuous price increases. The unemployment rate in the state has reached an all-time high. About 70 per cent of the state's people are agriculturalists but most of the farmers are in poor condition, he claimed.

"This is because the cost of farming is increasing every year but no arrangements have been made to get fair prices for the farmers' crops," the CPI(M) leader said.

He also claimed that the irrigation rate on cropland has declined from 5.12 per cent to 2.36 per cent between 2020-21 and 2022-23, resulting in a decrease in the number of farmers in villages.

Talukdar said the state conference will start with a rally at the Brahmaputra river banks in Fancy Bazaar.

It will be attended by former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, party politburo members Subhashini Ali, Nilotpal Basu and the state leadership. PTI TR SBN TR SBN