Assam CS reviews road projects with NHIDCL, stresses on coordination

Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday reviewed various road projects and asked officials to maintain regular coordination with the central infrastructure development entity NHIDCL for the timely completion of works.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said that Kota took up several projects being implemented by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) in Cachar, Sribhumi and Tinsukia districts of Assam, and issued directives accordingly.

"As per the direction of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, @CSAssam_ held a review meeting with MD, NHIDCL, Principal Secretary KAAC (virtually), DCs of Cachar, Sribhumi & Tinsukia (virtually) and officials from Revenue, Disaster Management and Forest Departments to assess progress on key infrastructure projects," it added.

Updates were also shared on the access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor and the greenfield national highway, the CMO said.

"Emphasis was laid on regular coordination with NHIDCL to ensure smooth project execution. Timely completion will boost Barak Valley's connectivity, regional development and strategic infrastructure," it added.

Kota reviewed the Panchgram and Badarpur bypasses, and roads connecting Silchar with Mizoram's Vairengte, and Manipur's Jiribam and the Silchar-Churaibari road in Cachar district.

The Silchar-Churaibari road, which also passes through Sribhumi district, and the Dibrugarh-Ledo corridor in Tinsukia were also taken up and discussed during the meeting, the CMO added. PTI TR TR BDC