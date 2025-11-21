Assam Day celebrated at 44th India International Trade Fair in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Assam Day was celebrated at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) here, showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage and highlighting its aspirations for growth and development in the coming years.

Participating in the event held at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, Assam's Minister for Industries and Commerce, Bimal Borah, explained the state's growing potential under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Highlighting a slew of initiatives and administrative reforms taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to establish Assam as a preferred investment destination, he said the state is leveraging its strategic geographic location as India's bridge to Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

The minister also spoke about major projects such as the Rs 27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor Plant, being set up in Assam, marking the state's leap into becoming a key player in the country's industrial landscape.

He expressed hope that such landmark investments during the 'Advantage Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2.0' that attracted 5 lakh crore would help Assam achieve its goal of becoming a developed state in the near future.

MPs Kripanath Mallah and Rameswar Teli, along with key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary JB Ekka and Assam's Resident Commissioner Kavita Padmanabhan, attended the event.