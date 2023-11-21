Assam Day to be celebrated at trade fair on Wednesday

New Delhi: Scented lemons, muga silk, traditional dresses and a host of items from Assam are on display at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair in the national capital where “Assam Day” will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Cultural dance forms like Satriya, Jhumur, Hajong, and Bihu will be presented while renowned artists Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit will perform at the day-long celebrations as part of the Assam Day, according to a release issued by the Assam government.

Programmes have been lined up to showcase the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam at amphitheatre 1 at the Bharat Mandapam from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

Various initiatives of the Assam government like 'one district, one product', GI products such as Assam Lemon, Gamusa, and Muga silk along with the traditional dresses of the state are being promoted in the fair, the release said.

State's Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah will be the chief guest at the function.

The Assam Pavilion at the fair was inaugurated by the state's Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on November 14. The pavilion houses five state government departments/PSUs -- DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd, AGMC -- as well as 32 MSME units and two startups.

Joint Director, Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, Assam, Shantanu Deori is the pavilion director.

The theme of this year's IITF is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade'. The fair will continue till November 27.