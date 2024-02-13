Assam declares 'Kaji Nemu' as state fruit

Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday declared 'Kaji Nemu' (citrus lemon) as the state fruit.

Advertisment

'Kaji Nemu' is known for its unique aroma and health benefits and carries Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora made the announcement in the state Assembly as per a decision of the Cabinet.

"The Cabinet meeting yesterday has approved the 'Kaji Nemu' as the state fruit of Assam. It is a laudable decision of our government", he said.

Advertisment

Bora pointed out that the fruit had received a GI tag in 2016 and has been commercially grown in the state, with it being exported also.

"Commercial plantation of the Kaji Nemu is being done. There is 15.90 hectares of land under its cultivation, with the production at 1.58 metric tonnes. In the last two years, this fruit has been exported to several countries, including to the Middle East", he said.

The minister also dwelt on the unique qualities of the Kaji Nemu, especially in boosting immunity and bringing a unique flavour to food.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision to declare Kaji Nemu as the state fruit will help the fruit to attract more prominence globally.

"Our government has decided to declare Kaji Nemu (Citrus Limon) as the State Fruit of Assam. With its unique aroma & antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines," he wrote on X.

With this announcement, it is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting self-dependency and production, the CM added. PTI SSG SSG RG