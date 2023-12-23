Assam DGP cautions people against putting up social media posts in favour of terrorist outfits

Guwahati, Dec 23 (PTI) Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday cautioned people against putting up social media posts in support of outlawed terrorist organisations.

He warned that those taking to social media to lend their support to the banned outfits will be arrested and prosecuted as per the law.

"Anyone willing to join or support any terrorist group banned by the government will be arrested and prosecuted according to law," Singh wrote on X.

"Please be careful about what you write about banned organisations on social media," he added.

The top cop's post came after the arrest of a 35-year-old man in Tamulpur district a couple of days ago for his social media posts in support of the banned ULFA (I) outfit.

Elaborating on the arrest, another police officer said, "We have gone through his social media posts in which he has clearly backed the ULFA (I). As such, he was arrested and is currently in our custody." The DGP and the ULFA(I) have been engaged in an exchange of words, with the outfit claiming responsibility for three recent blasts in the state, stating that it was carried out in response to the "arrogance of Singh who is trying to establish the outfit's demand (for sovereignty) as a law and order problem and not a political issue".

The top cop had in response said that "they always refer to me and if they have a cause with me, they can always target me. I live in Kahilipara and my office (DGP headquarters) is in Ulubari (both in Guwahati). They can come and target me. Why are they harassing the common people by lobbing a grenade here and there".

Singh had said in another statement earlier that the police were "committed to wiping out the remnants of terrorism that impede the growth of our state. And for that, if we have to sacrifice our life, we shall not hesitate, nor shall we waver from our determination to use the full might of law against those who stand in the path of our state's growth, progress and development". PTI SSG ACD ACD