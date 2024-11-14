Assam DGP meets child sexual abuse victims on Children's Day

Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) On the occasion of Children's Day on Thursday, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh met the victims of child sexual abuse and held discussions on their experiences while passing through the difficult phases of life.

Singh, along with Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, met a group of child abuse victims at the Assam Police Headquarters here and listened to their stories.

"It is critical to talk with children regularly and understand their viewpoints. The Assam Police has always been taking initiatives to ensure that our system is responsive to their needs and concerns," the DGP said in a statement.

The two top officials, with the child sexual abuse victims, held discussions on a range of topics, including their experiences while interacting with the police system, their challenges during the trial, education and mental health.

"Regular feedback from children helps us make necessary changes within the system in a way that is representative of the voices and needs of children," the Special DGP, also the Convener of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, said.

Assam Police's Child Rights Week celebrations, held from November 14 (National Children's Day) to November 20 (World Children's Day), included this interactive session as a key event.

During Child Rights Week every year, the Assam DGP interacts with children to understand the various challenges they face while navigating the justice delivery mechanism.

"Child sexual abuse victims are vulnerable and have to navigate the complex procedures of the justice delivery mechanism," the statement said. PTI TR SBN TR SBN