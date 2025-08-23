Assam DGP reviews law and order situation in BTR

Kokrajhar, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) ahead of the announcement of council polls expected to be held in September.

Security situation, crime scenario and other policing issues were discussed with officers at a meeting here, the DGP told mediapersons here.

''As you are aware, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls will be held soon and as such a review of the law and order situation is required to ensure free, fair and zero-incident elections are held'', he said.

The DGP said the police are committed to ensure that the people do not face any problem during the election process.

''This is our job and we will do it in the best possible manner,'' he added.

If any incident takes place, police will take action as per law and ''there has been no major incident so far, and our police force will not allow it to happen", the DGP said.

Election to the 40-member BTC is expected to be held in September this year, and the final electoral rolls have already been published. PTI COR DG DG RG