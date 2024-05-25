Assam DGP urges public to provide drinking water to police personnel during heatwave

Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing heatwave in Assam, Director General of Police G P Singh on Saturday appealed to people to offer drinking water to police personnel serving in their neighborhoods and workplaces.

''An appeal to helpful and warm hearted people of Assam - In view of continuous high temperatures, it is requested that drinking water may please be provided to policemen and women deployed near your houses, offices, commercial & business establishments as long as the heat wave lasts'', Singh posted on 'X'.

The DGP said the police personnel have been advised to carry water bottles with them but ''we would be grateful if these bottles are refilled as and when required. Assam Police shall always remain grateful''.

He also posted pictures of senior officers distributing drinking water to policemen and women in Guwahati and complimented them for the initiative.

The DGP also posted pictures of people offering drinking water to travellers and Assam Police personnel in different parts of the state.

The state has been reeling under a heatwave since the past few days with temperatures crossing 40 degrees celsius in many districts.

School timings in various districts, including Kamrup (Metro), have been adjusted. Classes will now commence at 7.30 am, concluding for lower primary schools by noon, middle schools by 12.30 pm, and high schools by 1 pm.

District authorities have issued directives to conduct morning assemblies indoors or in shaded areas, ensuring electric fans are operational, and advising students not to wear blazers, waistcoats, and ties. Additionally, students who find wearing shoes uncomfortable are permitted to wear sandals during this period, the directive said.

Schools have also been instructed to promptly inform parents if students feel unwell and to seek medical assistance from the nearest hospital as necessary. PTI DG DG MNB