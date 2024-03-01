Assam DGP vows to not allow 'vandalism, arson' during planned protests against CAA

Guwahati, Mar 1 (PTI) A day after asserting that losses incurred due to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests were recoverable from agitators, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Friday said police will not allow any "vandalism and arson" during stirs announced by various groups against the CAA.

Advertisment

The comments come in the wake of several organisations criticising his statement on Thursday about the state government having the option to recover daily financial losses to the tune of Rs 1,643 crore, owing to bandhs, from the agitators.

"I want to refresh the memory of people with what such words led to in December 2019. Vandalism & arson, including at our revered Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra,” Singh said on X.

"@assampolice would not let the same happen in 2024. As Director General of Police & Head of Police Force, it's my duty to make people aware of the situation," he said.

Advertisment

In a separate post on X, the DGP shared over a dozen pictures of police units, including commandos, in different movements and riot gears, and said: "To keep Guwahatians safe. Assam Police remains committed to maintain L&O and tranquility under all circumstances." Singh’s remarks on Thursday led to sharp reaction from opposition parties and student bodies like the AASU, which said it is their democratic right to protest against any "unconstitutional and undemocratic" act.

The 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) had on Wednesday announced that a state-wide bandh will be called the very next day the contentious act comes into force, followed by 'gherao' of the Janata Bhawan (the secretariat).

Opposition parties in Assam have also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, saying they would undertake a "democratic mass movement" across the state if the CAA is not repealed.

Advertisment

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 other groups have announced a series of agitational programmes against the CAA, including a 12-hour fast in all districts on March 9 during the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the northeastern state.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the CAA on December 11, 2019, the state had witnessed uncontrolled protests, with agitators engaging in pitched battles with security forces, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several towns and cities.

When the rules for the CAA are issued, the Narendra Modi government will start granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the CAA rules would be notified and implemented before the Lok Sabha polls. PTI TR RBT