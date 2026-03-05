Assam DGP's fake video surfaces, police initiate legal action

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) The Assam Police on Thursday initiated legal action against alleged scammers on the charge of misusing the image of Director General of Police Harmeet Singh by creating an AI-generated video under a fake name 'IPS Sonu Sharma'.

The police urged citizens not to fall for such scam videos and to report suspicious content immediately.

''Deepfake Alert! Scammers are misusing the image of @DGPAssamPolice Shri @HardiSpeaks to create an AI-generated video, pretending to be a fake 'IPS Sonu Sharma', the Assam police posted on X.

The video is a fake and part of an online scam, the police said.

''Assam Police is initiating strict legal action against those creating or circulating such digitally manipulated content,'' they added.

The video has a phone number and a UPI ID for monetary transactions. PTI DG NN