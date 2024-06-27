Assam: Dibrugarh grapples with flash floods after heavy rains

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jun 27 (PTI) Dibrugarh town has been grappling with flash floods, with most streets waterlogged after heavy rains on Thursday morning. Mancotta Road, one of the busiest stretches in this Upper Assam town, is now submerged in knee-deep water.

For decades, Dibrugarh, located on the banks of the Brahmaputra, has faced persistent flash flooding and waterlogging due to an unplanned drainage system, residents alleged.

"Every year, waterlogging occurs mainly because of poor drainage system. Although the department concerned constructs roads in every ward, they refrain from digging up drains adjacent to these roads," said Parimal Banik, a resident of Dibrugarh.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that encroachments near the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain prevents rainwater from flowing out of the town, resulting in waterlogging in several areas.

"We need a scientific drainage system that can flush out water from the town. Dibrugarh is one of the oldest towns in Assam and is worst hit during the rainy season," said Ismail Ahmed, a retired professor.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam continues to improve, although almost 1.4 lakh people are still affected across seven districts as of Wednesday evening.

Cachar is the worst hit, with nearly 75,000 people affected, followed by Karimganj with more than 56,500 people and Dhemaji with almost 3,800 people reeling under floodwaters.

So far, 41 people have lost their lives in the state in this year's floods, landslides, and storms.