Assam: Dibrugarh researchers patent hydroelectric turbine

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Two researchers of the Dibrugarh University Institute of Engineering and Technology (DUIET) have patented a hydroelectric turbine designed to generate electricity from shallow water bodies like streams and rivers.

Researchers of the mechanical engineering department, Pranjal Sarmah and Siddhartha Sankar Sarmah, got their patent for Hydroelectric Turbine for Shallow Water Bodies earlier this year, a university official said.

The patented device, titled ‘Turbine Device for Generating Electricity in Shallow Water Flow’, will go a long way in harnessing renewable energy, he said.

“This innovative device promises to revolutionise small-scale hydroelectric plants by eliminating the need for extensive dams, which are typically required in conventional systems,” faculty member Pranjal Sarmah told PTI.

It addresses a major challenge in conventional hydroelectric systems, the need for significant water flow and costly dam constructions, he said.

“Our turbine is unique because it doesn’t require the construction of extensive dams, making it a cost-effective solution for regions with shallow water bodies,” Sarmah said.

Additionally, traditional turbine blades are often optimised for high-flow conditions, which limits their effectiveness in narrower or shallower bodies of water, researcher Siddhartha Sankar Sarmah told PTI.

“We developed this turbine with flexibility in mind. It can harness energy even in flowing shallow water bodies, and if the water level changes, the blades can be easily reconfigured on-site to ensure maximum output,” he said.

The turbine’s adaptable blade configuration ensures efficient power generation regardless of fluctuating water levels, making it ideal for geographically diverse areas, he said.

The design is expected to bring advancements in renewable energy, particularly in regions where large-scale hydroelectric systems are not feasible.

Siddhartha Sarmah said the next step for them is to develop a prototype of the device and take it to the testing stage in the field.

The duo said they are now seeking implementing agencies to take their patented turbine into the field and generate sustainable hydroelectric power.

The device also has the potential to open new avenues for rural electrification and sustainable energy production, they added. PTI DG RBT