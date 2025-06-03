Assam: Dipen Boro reappointed president of All Bodo Students' Union

Kokrajhar, Jun 3 (PTI) All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary were reappointed to their posts on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during ABSU's extended delegate meeting at the Bodoland University in Kokrajhar.

Kwrwmdao Wary and Umesh Daimary were appointed as vice presidents, while Dinesh Brahma was named the assistant general secretary.

ABSU delegates also reaffirmed their commitment to key issues, such as the effective implementation of the BTR Accord, the promotion and preservation of Bodo language, literature and culture, and socio-economic development of the Bodo community, a statement said.