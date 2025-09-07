Assam district launches 10-day campaign at women empowerment

Silchar, Sep 7 (PTI) A 10-day awareness campaign aimed at women empowerment and ensuring that welfare initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries has been rolled out in Assam's Cachar district.

The drive has been jointly organised by the Department of Women and Child Development and the district administration, an official statement said on Saturday.

The campaign was set in motion with a review meeting held at the district commissioner's (DC) office under the banner of Sankalp, Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW).

The meeting brought together officials from multiple departments, social welfare officers, grassroots coordinators and institutional representatives, reflecting the administration's focus on convergence and inter-departmental cooperation.

Assistant Commissioner and in-charge District Social Welfare Officer Deepa Das underlined the administration's vision of empowering women not only as beneficiaries of government schemes but as active participants in shaping Cachar’s growth story.

The District Mission Coordinator, Sankalp HEW, Bonani Bhattacharjee, gave a detailed presentation and outlined the 10-day action plan that includes awareness programmes, training sessions and direct access to institutional support.

Chairing the deliberations, Phyllis Hrangchal, ADC (WCD), stressed the importance of collective responsibility.

"The responsibility of empowering women cannot rest on one department. It requires coordination across education, health, livelihood and protection services," she said.

A central theme of the meeting was the Mission Shakti scheme, a flagship initiative of the Central government focused on promoting women’s safety, dignity and empowerment.

Participants included child development project officers (CDPOs), block coordinators, officials from the One Stop Centre, Shakti Sadan, Poshan Abhiyan, and representatives from the health, education and child protection departments.

The campaign will cover all blocks of the district through interactive workshops, outreach sessions and awareness drives.

Its focus areas include maternal and child health, girls' education, livelihood opportunities via self-help groups, and strengthening women's safety mechanisms.

By involving multiple departments, the initiative seeks to ensure that women and children experience government schemes as an interconnected support system rather than fragmented interventions, the statement said. PTI SSG SSG RG