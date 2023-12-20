Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested

Diphu (Assam), Dec 20 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized and two persons arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday.

During routine patrolling, police intercepted a bus at Lahorijan and seized two packets of morphine, with a total weight of 1.9 kg, concealed inside a rice bag, late on Tuesday night.

The driver and helper of the bus, both hailing from Manipur, have been arrested.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated the police for the seizure of the contraband.

It is illegal to possess morphine without prescription and it can be procured from licensed manufacturers.