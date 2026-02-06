Assam: Drugs worth Rs 14 crore seized, 1 arrested

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) One person has been arrested and drugs worth Rs 14 crore have been seized from his possession in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the operation was carried out by a joint team of Cachar Police and Assam Rifles in Tolengram area.

"Big blow to the drug peddlers in Cachar. Rs 14 cr of drugs recovered," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Kudos to @cacharpolice & @official_dgar for a joint anti-narcotics operation at Tolengram," he said.

The chief minister added that "154 soap cases of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets" were seized in the operation.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. PTI SSG SSG ACD