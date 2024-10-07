Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1.60 crore seized, five arrested

Diphu (Assam), Oct 7 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 1.60 crore have been seized and five persons arrested in two separate operations in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation at a check-point near the State Bank of India branch under Khatkhati police station and recovered 117.52 grams of heroin concealed inside 10 soap cases in a vehicle going towards Arunachal Pradesh.

Police arrested three persons, identified as Nong Irang, Taram Riyan and Biraj Mali, all from Arunachal Pradesh.

The total value of the seized heroin was estimated to be Rs 1 crore, police added.

In a separate incident, police seized 1.5 kg of brown sugar from a vehicle traveling from Manipur at Kaliram Basti, near the Assam-Nagaland border.

Two suspects, Dhan Bahadur Khwa and Gamminchon Changloi, both from Manipur, were arrested. The brown sugar is estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh, police added. PTI COR DG DG MNB