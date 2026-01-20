Assam: Drugs worth Rs 2 cr seized, 1 arrested

Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) One person was arrested and drugs worth Rs 2 crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Police seized 356 gm of heroin during the anti-narcotics operation in Kachudaram area of the district.

"Enjoy life, not drugs! Based on specific intel, @cacharpolice conducted an anti-narcotics op in Kachudaram and apprehended one person with 356 gm of heroin worth Rs 2 cr," Sarma said in an X post.

He said further investigation was underway.

"Kudos @assampolice! #AssamAgainstDrugs," Sarma added.

Necessary legal actions have been initiated in this regard. PTI DG ACD