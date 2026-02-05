Assam: Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized, 2 arrested

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized from their possession in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In an X post on Wednesday night, Sarma said the drugs were supplied from a neighbouring state, hinting at an inter-state network.

"Major narcotics crackdown at Ananda Nagar by @GuwahatiPol; 360 g heroin worth Rs 2 cr seized, 2 accused arrested. Supply traced to neighbouring state," he added.

"SOAP of sin, busted within. Swift action, Strong message - zero tolerance. #AssamAgainstDrugs," Sarma said.

The CM, however, did not name the neighbouring state.