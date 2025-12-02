Assam: Drugs worth Rs 2.16 cr seized, 3 arrested

Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 2.16 crore have been seized and three suspected peddlers arrested in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The seized drugs include heroin worth Rs 27.94 lakh and cannabis valued at Rs 1.88 crore.

"In Assam, drug peddling ends at the hands of @assampolice. ALWAYS!" Sarma posted on X.

"In 2 swift 'blockbusters', @sribhumipolice seized 139.47 gm of heroin (Rs 27.94 lakh), 376.62 kg of ganja (Rs 1.88 crore), 3 peddlers arrested," Sarma said.

The police have initiated necessary legal procedures related to the seizure.