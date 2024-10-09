Assam: Drugs worth Rs 24 cr seized; two held

Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI) In a major drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 24 crore were seized in Karimganj district of Assam, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Two drug peddlers who are residents of Tripura were arrested.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said acting on a tip-off, security forces intercepted a truck at the Churaibari check post on the Tripura border.

"On thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered 80,000 Yaba tablets. We have also arrested two persons hailing from Tripura for transporting the narcotics," he added.

As per market rates, the value of the seized drug was estimated to be around Rs 24 crore, Das said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X lauded the efforts of Assam Police in making the state drug-free.

Yaba, also known as 'crazy medicine', is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine - a powerful and addictive stimulant - and caffeine. PTI TR NN