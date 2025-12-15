Assam: Drugs worth Rs 27 crore seized, 2 held

Guwahati, Dec 15 (PTI) The Assam Police seized ‘Yaba’ tablets worth Rs 27 crore and arrested two persons in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Yaba, or 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a tablet with a mixture of methamphetamine, a powerful and addictive stimulant.

“YABA tablets worth Rs 27cr- NOW HISTORY!,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“In an excellent anti-narcotics op by @cacharpolice in Rongpur, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to seizure of 90,000 YABA tablets, 2 Arrests. Kudos @assampolice,” he said.

Necessary legal procedures have been initiated, officials said. PTI DG RBT